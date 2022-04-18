(WAND WEATHER)- A big warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois later this week and we'll see several rain chances, too.
The first half of the week will remain breezy and chilly. Highs today will be in the 40s to near 50° and 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Scattered showers are possible today.
Those showers end this evening with skies clearing out tonight. Lows will drop into the 20s to around 30° with a freeze likely.
Much warmer temperatures arrive Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80°.
Showers and storms are likely from time-to-time for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
