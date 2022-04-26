(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois is waking up to chilly temperatures with some scattered frost Tuesday.
Lows were in the 30s this morning with some wind chills in the 20s.
The good news is that we'll see abundant sunshine today along with the breezy and cold highs in the 50s.
It'll be another chilly night with lows in the 30s with scattered frost early Wednesday morning.
Rain chances move back in Thursday afternoon into the weekend.
The best chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms will be Friday night into Saturday night.
By the weekend, highs will be around 70° again.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
