(WAND) - A chilly week is ahead for Central Illinois.
After a very cold start to the day Monday with a widespread freeze and frosty conditions, it'll be a little warmer. Clouds will be on the increase as highs top out near 60°.
A few showers develop late tonight into Tuesday, and it'll be a few degrees warmer in the low-60s.
Temperatures over the next week will be below average for late April with highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.
If the American models are correct, we'll see daily rain chances from Thursday through Sunday. The European models have it mostly dry across Central Illinois.
However, both have it cool!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.