WACO, TEXAS. (WAND) – Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new adventure on their hands. The former “Fixer Upper” stars are set to open their own hotel.
The couple currently has their own market, restaurant, home goods line, books and an upcoming coffee shop. They are also starting their own TV network. However, the couple always seems to have time for one more thing.
Chip and Joanna will begin fixing up a home away from home for their fans to stay in one day.
"Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are," they explained in a press release. "That is our dream for this hotel — that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community."
The couple will convert a 53,000 square-foot former county office building — located just blocks from their Magnolia Market in downtown Waco, Texas — into a three-story lodging. The property will feature a full restaurant, rooftop terrace, grand ballroom and café. The hotel will also feature Joanna’s unique designs.
Magnolia will team up with the private real estate company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to make their as-yet-unnamed hotel a reality.
Fans will be able to start booking their stay when they open in 2021.