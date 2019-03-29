DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The makers of Theo chocolate are recalling dark chocolate bars.
They Seattle company is voluntarily recalling three ounce Sea Salt 70 percent Dark Chocolate bars because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The lot code is 3092529 with a best by date of 1/2020.
No illnesses have been reported to-date.
The affected product was distributed nationwide to select retailers from January 30th, 2019 to March 11th, 2019.
No other product sold under the Theo Chocolate brand is affected by the recall.