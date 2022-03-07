NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Fair announces the addition of country artist Chris Janson to this year's concert line-up.
The platinum-selling recording artist and award-winning singer/songwriter will take the Thursday night slot at the Sangamon County Fair this year.
Janson, an ACM Award-winner has 4 No. 1 songs featuring “Drunk Girl”, his 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat”, “Good Vibes,” and “Done”. His fourth studio album "All In" is set to be released April 29th featuring the title track "All In", "Cold Beer Truth", and his current single "Bye Mom".
Sangamon County Fair Board President Ethan Krone says, "We can't wait to see Chris Janson's high energy show and awesome harmonica skills right here at the Sangamon County Fair".
The fair runs June 15-19, 2022 in New Berlin and Janson will perform on Thursday, June 16th. The show is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Grandstands.
General admission tickets for the show can be purchased at a discounted rate of $25 for a limited time and are available now at www.sangcofair.com.
Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission and will need to be purchased separately.
