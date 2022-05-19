CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.
On the early morning of May 19, 2021, Oberheim responded to a domestic violence call. He and his partner, Jeffrey Creel, were shot while talking to a suspect.
Creel survived the shooting, but Oberheim died at the scene.
Chris Oberheim was survived by his wife, Amber Oberheim, and four daughters. Amber has been active in the community since, creating the Peacemaker Project 703 effort to support officers and their families.
Amber reflected on life without her late husband, saying she and her family have been able to take steps forward.
"What we figured out, thankfully, is that we can still laugh and make new memories even when our hearts are still broken," she said. "So we've figured out that that's possible and that's been a blessing."
A candlelight vigil was held in Oberheim's memory Thursday at the Decatur Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career.
