PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The death-penalty trial for Brendt Christensen, the man accused of kidnapping and killing visiting Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang, begins today.
Opening statements are set for Wednesday.
Christensen is accused of luring the 26-year-old Zhang into his car on June 9, 2017. He told officials he let her out of the car after she got afraid, but the prosecution plans to share evidence that they say proves he took her back to his apartment. That includes Zhang's blood and DNA inside, prosecutors said.
Her body has never been found, but she is presumed dead.
A federal judge moved the trial to Peoria after Christensen's lawyers said pretrial publicity would have made it impossible for the former physics student to get a fair trial in Champaign.
Prosecutors are expected to call their first witnesses after opening statements, scheduled for 9 a.m.
If Christensen is convicted, there will then be a death-penalty phase where jurors would decide if Christensen should be executed.
Zhang's parents, her brother and boyfriend are in Illinois for the trial.
