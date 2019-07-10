PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Brendt Christensen wept in court Wednesday as his father apologized to Yingying Zhang's family.
"I'm just sorry my son ... was the cause of their pain," Michael Christensen said through tears. Zhang's father and fiance had left the courtroom earlier in Michael Christensen's testimony.
The elder Christensen also described the pain of considering his son being executed.
"A couple days ago, I had a flash of him on the table, about to get injected ... I had to put it away," Michael Christensen said.
Michael Christensen said his son was a bright child who loved animals and took part in accelerated programs in elementary school.
"People would say I'm blessed," Michael Christensen said. "Brendt was easygoing, probably the most gentle person I ever met."
Asked by the defense, Michael Christensen said Brendt Christensen's paternal grandfather and uncle were both heavy drinkers. After her third child was born, Brendt Christensen's mother became depressed and drank heavily.
"She started drinking ... sometimes a quart of vodka or gin a day," Michael Christensen said. "She would drive (the children) drunk."
Brendt Christensen's defense has said he abused alcohol.
Michael Christensen said his son also suffered night terrors, beginning as a young child.
"We'd hear screaming from the bedroom," he said. "He was sitting straight up in bed. His eyes were open, but he didn't see me."
Doctors told the family Brendt Christensen would grow out of the night terrors, but he did not, Michael Christensen said.
Around age 15, Christensen jumped from a family deck onto a table, then ran into traffic and hit a moving van, Michael Christensen said. Christensen later told his father he knew he had been trying to kill himself but did not know why.
In an email to his father as an adult, Brendt Christensen said he continued to suffer two types of night terrors.
"The first are actual nightmares that always end up with me waking myself up by yelling really loudly," Brendt Christensen wrote. "They always have me approaching something very ominous."
The second type are sleep paralysis, Christensen wrote.
Michael Christensen, who has attended all of his son's trial, said he has been staying at a campground because he cannot afford to stay several weeks in a hotel.
"As a parent, I have to be here," he said during testimony. "I love him. Nothing's going to stop that."