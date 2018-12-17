DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Brendt Christensen's lawyers say FBI agents searched his jail cell and interviewed fellow inmates while Christensen was at a court appearance.
Christensen is being held at the Livingston County Jail. His lawyers say his cell was searched on Friday and that the agents gave no notice of the search nor did they have a search warrant.
His lawyers have filed an emergency motion for a hearing where the FBI must hand over any evidence found in that search. The motion say it was clear the jail cell had been disturbed but it was unclear if anything was taken. The lawyers say the agents had cameras with them.
The motion states that a Livingston County Jail Officer was in the cell block with the FBI agents during the search. It also states that the Livingston County Jail Administrator told FBI agents they were not allowed to remove items without a search warrant but that he did not remain in the cell block for more than a few minutes.
The defense is requesting all "fruits of the search" including, but not limited to the FBI agents' notes, photographs taken, copies made, and information obtained be shared.
They are also requesting the security footage of the cell block during the agents' time in the jail.