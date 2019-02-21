PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Lawyers for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang are trying again to get his trial pushed back.
Their initial request to have the trial delayed until October was denied.
Now, Brendt Christensen's lawyers want the murder trial pushed back to July 1, instead of April.
Christensen was arrested for Zhang's kidnapping and death on June 30, 2017. Her body has never been found.
Zhang was last seen getting into Christensen's car June 9, 2017, near a bus stop on campus.
Christensen told the FBI he let her out a few blocks away. However, prosecutors believe he took her back to his apartment and killed her. They said there is evidence to prove that, including a bloody handprint found inside the apartment.
The trial was originally set to start Sept. 12, 2017, but was delayed to Feb. 28, 2018.
After federal prosecutors decided to seek the death penalty, the trial was pushed again to April, the News Gazette reports.
Christensen's lawyers want time for their mental-health experts to prepare for trial.
If Christensen is convicted, his lawyers plan to argue he has a serious mental illness and should not get the death penalty.
The News Gazette reports a new psychiatrist was hired who has committed to traveling to Illinois in March, April and May to examine Christensen and have a final report ready by the end of June.
Prosecutors have until the end of Friday to respond. A hearing is scheduled for Monday to discuss any possible changes to the trial date.