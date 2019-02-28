URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A federal judge has delayed the trial of accused kidnapper Brendt Christensen until June 3, 2019.
Judge James Shadid issued an order moving the trial Thursday.
Chistensen's attorneys requested a delay after a February 11 hearing because their expert psychologist quit and they were in the process of retaining another one. Christensen's attorneys have said they would only use a psychological expert if the case reaches sentencing, not during trial.
Christensen's team have since told a judge they retained a new psychological expert who could examine Christensen in March, April and May and provide a report by the end of June.
"The court is also aware of the victim's family's preference for a trial date prior to the two-year anniversary of Yingying Zhang's kidnapping," Shadid wrote. "While it is perhaps a small consolation, June 3, 2019 trial date accommodates the family's wishes."
Christensen is charged with kidnapping and killing scholar Yingying Zhang.