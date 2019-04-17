URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The trial for the man accused of killing Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang will be livestreamed.
Brendt Christensen's trial will be streamed from the courthouse in Peoria to a viewing room at the Urbana courthouse, the News Gazette reports.
The closed-circuit video was approved by a judge to accommodate the large number of public viewers who would want to watch the trial and the victim's family.
Zhang was last seen June 9, 2017, getting into Christensen's car near a bus stop on campus.
Christensen claimed he let her out a few blocks away after she got upset.
But prosecutors think he took her back to his apartment. Experts are expected to testify that her blood and DNA was found in the apartment.
Zhang's body has never been found, but she is presumed dead.
The trial was supposed to start in April, but was pushed back to June 3.