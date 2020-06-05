CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Agricultural Fair is canceled in 2020.
Members of the event's board of directors voted on June 2 to cancel the fair, a Friday press release said. All options were considered before a decision was made, the press release said.
The pros and cons of having the event during the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed.
"The CCAF Board of Directors places the safety of the Christian County Fair exhibitors, vendors and attendees at the highest priority," officials said. "This being said, the Board of Directors cannot offer a truly safe fair experience to all exhibitors, vendors and attendees. Steps to implement the cancellation of the 2020 Christian County Agricultural Fair are underway,"
The fair was scheduled for July 21-25, 2020.
