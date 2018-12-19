TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County EMA has released a summary of the Dec. 1 EF-3 tornado.
The devastating tornado left close to 700 homes damaged. Of the 695, less than half have been confirmed to be covered by insurance.
33 of those buildings were destroyed.
The tornado had winds that exceeded 155 mph. It was half a mile wide and traveled close to 13 miles, moving through the Village of Stonington after leaving Taylorville.
Christian County covers past drills and plans they had prepared in the event of a storm like the one that hit at the beginning of the month.
A decision was made to cancel the Christmas parade that had been planned for the night of Dec. 1 at 4:18 p.m. The tornado hit at 5:21 p.m.
Fire crews reported having difficulty getting through town and had reports of multiple people trapped in different parts of Taylorville.
Crews worked through the night checking for trapped people in homes and secondary risks like downed power lines and gas leaks.
Officials said the biggest remaining issue the city and county is facing is trying to clear debris.
Residents have been asked to separate piles.
Tree limbs, wood debris, shrubs, and construction and demolition debris should all go in the same pile. Woody debris will be collected first.
It should be moved to the curb so crews can work to clear it.
Donations continue to pour into the city from people wanting to help. The Gagne distribution center has been used to store donated goods.