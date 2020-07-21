TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County is opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in late July 2020.
According to the Christian County Health Department, the new site will be at the Christian County Fairgrounds. Drivers can enter from West Main Cross Street off North Houston Street.
The testing site will run every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 27 to Aug. 2.
The site is open to every person. No appointments are necessary.
People should bring an insurance card if they have one, but a card is not required to test. There is no out-of-pocket expense for testing.
The public is asked to follow signs and show patience.
