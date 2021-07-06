CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A scam seeking personal information from citizens in Christian County claims to be from the Illinois secretary of state.
The scam, which surfaced in Taylorville, shows a message saying "Illinois State Secretary has insisted you to review your driver's license information." In a Facebook post, the Christian County Sheriff's Office noted the number included in the picture of the text alert attached to this story isn't the only number scammers are using.
Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said he contacted the Illinois secretary of state to investigate. According to Wheeler, the secretary of state's office doesn't send texts or emails and will contact people by paper mail.
He offered advice for those who might be victims of this scam.
"I would contact their credit bureaus," Wheeler said. "I tell them to contact the credit companies, contact your banks, you know, just cover yourself."
The Illinois attorney general's office has a fraud form citizens can fill out. Access it here.
Wheeler said several people have fallen prey to scams such as this locally and ended up giving scammers their social security number, address and more.
Vital information should never ben given out unless the source can be verified.
