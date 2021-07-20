CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Agriculture Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday.
For 97 years, people have traveled to the Christian County Fairgrounds for fun, food and entertainment.
Last year, the fair board was forced to cancel the annual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Olive, Second V.P. told WAND News it's exciting to have everyone back together.
"It's really a good feeling," he said. "I think everyone is wanting to come out and get back into the swing of things."
The fair features different agriculture shows, rides, food and events in the grandstand. In addition, the local FFA created a petting zoo and free crafts for kids to enjoy.
Admission is free. The Christian County Agriculture Fair runs from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.