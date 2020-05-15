CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Board was forced to reschedule its meeting discussing possibly reopening the county due to a myriad of technical difficulties Friday.
The meeting was supposed to be held over the phone at noon, allowing both board members, residents, and members of the media to call in.
However, a limit of 100 callers was set by mistake. More people than that tried to call in.
Board members said holding the meeting as planned would be in violation of the Open Meetings Act, because not everyone from the public who wished to voice their opinions would be able to call in and be heard.
The board decided to reschedule the meeting for a later date.
The new date will be Tuesday, May 19 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.