CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Board held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss possibly reopening the county, despite Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order that requires most businesses to stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County board members, county officials, and residents weighed in the reopening of the county and on the Christian County Illinois Return to Work Proclamation.
The meeting was supposed to be held over the phone last week, but was rescheduled to Tuesday due to technical difficulties.
While some communities members said they want the county to reopen, Christian County Health Department officials said the county should continue to follow Governor Pritzker's 5 phase plan to reopen slowly and only when the county reaches the metrics set by the state.
They also contended that it is not up for county board members to make decisions that they said could put people's health at risk by going against the stay at home order.
The Christian County Emergency Manager said, "COVID-19 is an unparalleled event." He said no one has all of the answers when it comes to the virus.
Christian County EMA said it is not their role or the health department's role to decide whether the county can reopen. They said they are simply meant to educate people.
Some said the county could face lawsuits if it chose to reopen. Insurance would not help cover these lawsuits, because the county would no longer qualify for government immunity.
A legal team advised county board members they have no authority to force municipalities to accept their proclamation and divert from the governor's stay at home order.
The legal team said the county could use its own discretion about enforcement of the stay at home order and what extent it goes to, but issuing a proclamation would jeopardize its insurance coverage if it were to be sued, because that would be going against current state law.
Some argued an executive order is not the same as a law.
The meeting became heated and chaotic when one board member Ray Koonce called a vote at 12:45 p.m., yelling that board members have an obligation to uphold the constitution.
Some residents yelled expletives when they were almost denied the right to share public comments. Board members then back tracked and allowed the public to speak.
A local veterinarian who owns a vet clinic in Taylorville and whose family operates a large swine farm said she believed sheltering in place was the right move at the beginning of the pandemic. However, she said her office now has personal protective equipment and people understand how to protect themselves. She said she believes businesses should be allowed to reopen, and residents should be allowed to live their lives and decide for themselves what level of isolation they want to adhere to.
Another community member pointed to the elderly population of Christian County and said their safety should not be sacrificed for, "money."
A retired resident said people should be responsible for their own health. "If I want to be able to go get a haircut, I should be able to get a haircut." She called Pritzker's order unconstitutional. "We need to let people make their own decisions," she added.
Some asked whether local law enforcement would issue citations or arrests if the county and businesses reopened against the governor's order.
The Christian County Sheriff said, "the enforcement of the governor's order would be done by the health department." He said the sheriff's office will not be enforcing the stay at home order.
The vote was again called at 1:15 p.m. on sending a proclamation to the governor. The proclamation will state that the county wishes to reopen. Governor Pritzker has said previously he would not waiver from the 5 step phased reopening plan for any county, but that all counties were on track to enter phase 3 at the end of May.
The motion carried 12-3.
