CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the 45-year-old Christian County Correctional Center needs improvement as soon as possible.
Last April a vote did not pass to improve the jail. The Sheriff's office just formed an advisory committee consisting of citizens and government officials to assess the needs of the jail and discuss funding options.
They will come to a decision in the next few months what needs to be done for the jail, according to a press release from The Christian County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.