Washington, DC (WAND) – Christian County is spending $322,000 on a six-year lease for new election equipment leading up to the March primary.
County Clerk Mike Gianasi was in Washington Thursday to testify before a House oversight committee where Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is the ranking member. The committee also heard from election equipment vendors about election security.
Gianasi told Davis the election equipment Christian County has been using was purchased in 2004.
“Those machines, although doing well up through and including the most recent elections, have seen better days,” Gianasi told Davis. Gianasi expected delivery of the new machines in Taylorville on Thursday.
The new machines will provide “a paper trail as required by the state of Illinois for all votes cast,” Gianasi stated. “Whether it be cast manually through the paper ballot or using the touch screen device.”
Christian County has 30 precincts. As of Tuesday there were 21,000 registered voters in the county.