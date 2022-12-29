CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man.
Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1.
He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B.
He was reported missing to the Christian County Sheriff's Office on November 22.
Family members said Mendenhall has autism, and they were not sure where he was headed.
On December 27, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Mendenhall had been a patient at a hospital in Kerrville, Texas. He had already been released from the hospital, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.
If anyone has information, contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (217)824-4961.
