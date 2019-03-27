TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, opioid-related deaths increased by 13 percent from 2016 to 2017.
The state looks to reduce the number of those deaths by 33 percent in 2020. In order to prevent more harm and spread of the crisis, medical marijuana is in the conversation.
The Christian County Prevention Coalition's guest speaker brought up an alternative program for those who are prescribed opioids. A patient who is 21 years old or older could be eligible to use medical marijuana. This would fall under the Alternatives to Opioid Act of 2018.
It should be known that law enforcement agencies and health departments are preparing for National Drug Take Back Day, which is April 27.
One can get rid of leftover or unused prescription drugs at local police departments. The DEA said last year it collected 900,000 pounds of drugs across the United States.