(WAND) - The Christian County Public Health has scheduled first dose open and second dose closed vaccination clinics with the limited COVID vaccinations available to the county in the month of February.
Those residents that are served by Christian County Public Health are eligible.
If additional vaccines become available, more clinics may be scheduled.
The current clinics will be as follows:
● Tuesday, Feb 2 (9am to 1pm): 1st DOSE ONLY drive-thru open clinic for the 65+ age group
● Saturday, Feb 13: 1st DOSE ONLY closed drive-thru clinic for Christian County school and daycare staff. The details for this closed clinic will be set up with each school and daycare administration in the first part of next week.
● Tuesday, Feb 16 (9am to 1pm): 1st DOSE ONLY drive-thru open clinic (Group to be announced)
● Thursday, Feb 18 (9am to 1pm): 2nd DOSE ONLY CLOSED drive-thru clinic for those who received their first Moderna shot at Christian County on Jan 19, 2021. (PLEASE BRING YOUR RECORD CARD)
● Tuesday, Feb 23 (9am to 1pm): 1st DOSE ONLY drive-thru clinic (Group to be announced)
● Thursday, Feb 25 (9am to 1pm): 2nd DOSE ONLY CLOSED drive-thru clinic for those who received their first Moderna shot at Christian County on Jan 26, 2021. (PLEASE BRING YOUR RECORD CARD)
Clinic Guidelines:
•Overnight stays are strongly discouraged!
•Leaving your vehicle unattended is not allowed and may cause your vehicle to be towed.
•Bring a completed authorization form with you to the clinic. Forms can be found at a Casey's, Ayerco in Edinburg, Chris-Mont and Christian County Public Health Facebook pages and the county website https://christiancountyil.com/.)
•Writing on the forms needs to be legible.
