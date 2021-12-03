CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-Police respond to multiple reports of stolen vehicles and a traffic crash on Thursday.
According to officials, on December 2, at approximately 8:52 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash with unknown injuries in the area of Township Rd 775 E, Illinois Route 48 in rural Palmer.
The caller told police that a red pickup truck had crashed and that two people were running away from the scene.
As Officers arrived on the scene, they began searching for the individuals involved, and it was believed there were three occupants in the vehicle, a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Police identified one of the truck's passengers as Derek D. Hrabusicky, 36, of Taylorville; he was located near the scene and transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Officers continued to search for the other two occupants of the vehicle when they were notified the truck was reported as stolen out of Decatur.
At 10:59 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff's Office received another report of a stolen vehicle from the residence of 502 North Avenue in Kincaid.
The caller informed police that his wife's gray 2015 Jeep Latitude was missing from his driveway and that a gray 2004 Ford F-150 that was not his was left running in the driveway instead.
Police later discovered the F-150 was stolen from an address in rural Palmer, which was close to the area of the earlier traffic crash.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office then received another call from a resident of Clarksdale at approximately 11:30 a.m., who reported a suspicious person at her residence.
The caller reported that at 9:20 a.m., a black male subject exited a silver truck and walked up to her parked, locked vehicle. She said the male subject was wearing a colorful t-shirt, jeans, a hat, and braided hair. He then left the area, driving the silver truck.
Authorities say the two individuals involved in the vehicle thefts in Christian County are believed to be a white male, wearing a yellow sweatshirt, and a black male or female, shorter, with black, braided hair.
The gray Jeep Latitude is still missing and has an Illinois license plate of KRISTI4.
Law Enforcement officials believe the vehicle to be in the Decatur area; if located, one should not approach the vehicle and instead contact your local law enforcement agency.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp would like to remind citizens to remove their car keys and lock their vehicles, no matter where they are.
The Illinois State Police, Christian County K9 Unit, Taylorville Police Department, Morrisonville Palmer Fire Department, and Morrisonville Ambulance assisted with the investigation.
