CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-The Christian County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing elderly woman of rural Palmer.
According to police, 71-year-old female, Rebecca L. Arkebauer, was last seen seen at her residence on Dec. 6, around 7:00 p.m.
Family members advised officers, Arkebauer is showing signs of Alzheimers and her destination is unknown.
Police say she is believed to be driving a red, 2020 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 33053T-B.
If anyone sees this vehicle, or learns any information, please contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (217)824-4961.
