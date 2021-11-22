JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The historic Governor Duncan mansion is welcoming guests back for Christmas at the Mansion this holiday season.
The Revered James Caldwell Chapter, NSDAR, opening up the mansion for twilight holiday tours.
Tours are scheduled for Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 4, from 5-7 p.m. at 4 Duncan Place in Jacksonville.
Tickets are $20/adult and $10/child, and all proceeds goes toward mansion restoration and upkeep.
All Governor Duncan Mansion Christmas Tour tickets include a complimentary Afterglow Reception at Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast to follow your tour.
Blessings on State is located at 1109 W. State Street.
A limited number of advance tickets are available at Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast.
