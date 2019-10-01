DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur Area Arts Council is taking applications for its second annual Christmas Card Lane.
Christmas Card Lane is an outdoor community art project/competition. The first was in 2018.
The finished cards will be displayed in downtown Decatur, across from the ADM City Center, from November 28 to December 28, 2019. The community will be able to vote for their favorite card design and a cash prize will be awarded to the top three designs.
The DAAC supplies each participant with a primed 4’ x 6’ sheet of plywood for the artist or group to create its artwork. There is a $25 participation fee and space is limited. Completed cards must be returned to the Arts Council by November 22, 2019.
- Artists must provide all needed supplies/materials other than of the wooden card.
- All design materials must be secured to the surface in such a way to withstand winter weather and wind.
- Participants are allowed to add elements to the card that create a 3-D effect and must be attached securely to the plywood.
- Designs must be winter holiday themed and suitable for public viewing by all ages.
- Cards must be designed vertically.
- Please note that cards will be placed approximately 20 feet from the street, so keep this in mind when considering small details to your design.
You can obtain an application at decaturarts.org or by calling 217-423-3189 for more information.