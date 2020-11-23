DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Christmas community art contest is underway in the Decatur area.
The Decatur Area Arts Council has brought back "Christmas Card Lane," in which local artists and groups decorate larger-than-life plywood greeting cards. Nineteen of them were put on display in a downtown Decatur green space, located at 300 N. Water St., on the morning of Nov. 20.
The community can vote online here from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24 for their favorite card. Each person can vote once.
Prize money will be available at $200 for first prize, $100 for second prize and $50 for third prize.
The Arts Council recognized sponsor Dynagraphics, along with Lowe's, Mt. Zion Lions Park and the City of Decatur for their help.
For more details, people can call the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217)423-3189 or click this link.
