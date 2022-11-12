DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army will hold its Christmas Season Music Concert.
The concert is on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
It's a free music concert to support the services of The Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted during a free-will offering at the event.
