MAHOMET, III (WAND) - Christmas Decor decorates local Mahomet veteran's family through the Decorated Family program.
Christmas Decor is a company focusing on decorating homes for the holidays. Through Decorated Family, community members can nominate local veterans for a free Christmas light display outside their home.
Erica Kennedy is a veteran, serving 8 years in the U.S. Army. She stood out to her Mahomet Community.
"Erica was unique in all of our decorated families we had because she was nominated by 4 people," David Jones, owner of Christmas Decor for the Champaign-Urbana branch tells WAND News.
Erica says she feels blessed to have been nominated by her friends and family, "I feel very blessed I feel the Christmas spirit in our home. I just get a lot of feelings with patriotism, we have red white and blue lights outside displayed."
Her home has red, blue, and white lights to honor her service to her country. If you know someone you would like to nominate next year, visit Christmas Decor website.
