CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a Christmas Eve shooting in Champaign has turned himself in.
The News Gazette reports 38-year-old Mario Turner turned himself in Tuesday.
He was wanted charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.
On Dec. 24, police said he shot a 32-year-old man who was sitting in a car in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of North McKinley Ave.
The victim showed up at a local hospital with a bullet wound to his foot.
Police said Turner was developed as a suspect after being caught on video by a nearby business.
Officials said the video showed a man come up to the car and fire two shots.
The News Gazette reports Turner has previous convictions for criminal damage to property, trespass, domestic battery, aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, trespass, delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He will be back in court Feb. 7 for a probable-cause hearing.