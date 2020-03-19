Christmas lights

Photo: KSDK 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WAND) - In the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to the spirit of Christmas for some cheer.

We all need a little light in times like this. That's why people are turning their colorful holiday displays back on!

A Twitter post by @NadineGB204 showed off some March Christmas lights.

"Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on," Nadine wrote. "I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine."

Another Twitter user (@prairieswan) followed suit with some beautiful lights of her own.

April Watkins (@apernywatkins) said her lights never came down after December.

Tags