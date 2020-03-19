ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WAND) - In the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning to the spirit of Christmas for some cheer.
We all need a little light in times like this. That's why people are turning their colorful holiday displays back on!
A Twitter post by @NadineGB204 showed off some March Christmas lights.
"Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on," Nadine wrote. "I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine."
Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj— Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020
Another Twitter user (@prairieswan) followed suit with some beautiful lights of her own.
My Christmas lights are back on, cause this is what I need right now. ☘️🎄 pic.twitter.com/buOl0cTNDq— Pam Swan (@prairieswan) March 18, 2020
April Watkins (@apernywatkins) said her lights never came down after December.
World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on￼! #behappy #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1k4D9vJodg— April Watkins (@apernywatkins) March 18, 2020