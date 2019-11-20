RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Decking the halls might be costing you more money this year as tree shortages continue.
The biggest Christmas staple is coming up short this year nationwide.
"Back in '08, there was a recession. So a lot of the guys didn't plant or got out or sold out," said one local rancher, Mike Hardy.
Hardy is the business owner at Hardy's Reindeer Ranch and said for the past three to five years, he's had difficulty meeting the demand in central Illinois. He said he's been on the hunt looking for people all across different cities who will provide the supply.
"I've been searching desperately to find more trees and I met a lady who says her son grows trees in Wisconsin," said Hardy.
Though he has found someone, he said he had to pay a bigger price for the exchange.
"Some of them went up $5 a tree to me and I have to pass it on," said Hardy.
This year, he managed to get 200 more than his usual batch. He said he will be selling starting Saturday.
So he does have one clear message to send out.
"Buy your tree early, because I can't guarantee you two weeks before Christmas I'll have them. I feel terrible but I can't promise I'll get them," said Hardy.