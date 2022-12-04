MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Kelly Aylesworth and her husband have operated the North Fork Tree Farm in Mt. Pulaski for over 30 years.
But this year, they’ve noticed the trees look a little different.
On average, the pine and fir trees are shorter in height.
She said drought conditions are the cause.
“A few years ago, when we had a drought, it affected a lot of our trees. We lost a lot of trees. It affects the growth of trees too. So, they grow slower, not just our farm but farms all over,” Aylesworth said.
While the trees might be a foot or two shorter, there’s still plenty of trees available at the farm.
The height of trees isn’t stopping the farm’s loyal customers and community supporters.
“People love the tradition. If you’re loyal to having a real tree, you’re going to go out and get a real tree, because that’s what you want,” she said.
For many people, the height of the tree doesn’t matter. Many just enjoy the experience of selecting and chopping down their very own tree.
“I think they’re happier with any tree. It doesn't to be an 8 or 10-foot tree. They’re happy with even the smaller trees. They find beauty in nature and tradition,” said Aylesworth.
While the North Fork Tree Farm says inflation hasn’t changed their prices, many other central Illinois farms have had to adjust to rising supply costs by charging more.
Aylesworth said you can do things to get the most out of the green you spent on that evergreen.
Proper tree care can help your purchase look better for longer.
“It’s like a fresh cut flower. When you cut the bottom of the tree, you pinch those chutes shut. So, I tell everybody, keep it in hot or warm water. It will open the chutes and drink up that water,” she said.
North Fork Tree Farm is open from 12 pm to dusk on Fridays and 9 am to dusk on Saturdays and Sundays.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.