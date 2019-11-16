CHICAGO (WAND) - It's that time of year again. Time to watch some of your favorite Christmas movie classics. To celebrate, a Chicago bar is paying homage to one of the most iconic Christmas films to date.
Houndstooth Saloon in Wrigleyville has transformed itself into a bar called Griswold's, named after the 1989 film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Visitors can relax in the Griswold family's living room, have a few drinks at the tiki bar, or take a look in a room that resembles the attic from the movie.
And what would the Griswold household be without a burnt decorated Christmas treeand plenty of flashing lights.
In addition to beverages, customers can also enjoy food specials that include turkey legs and Aunt Bethany's Jell-O.
On weekends, bargoers can even take a picture with Cousin Eddie's famous RV.
The Christmas Vacation Pop-Up Bar opens for the season starting Sunday Nov. 17.