DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Christmas Walk returns to downtown Decatur on Wednesday.
Each year, downtown Decatur celebrates the holiday season with an evening of shopping, fun, food, and drink. Downtown shops stay open later than usual business hours for people to finish or start their holiday shopping.
>> Springfield businesses urge people to shop local.
"Everyone downtown is excited," shared Jerry Johnson, Executive Director of Decatur Arts Council.
For local businesses like Murphy & Co., the downtown Christmas Walk is the store's biggest night of the year, owner Gretchen Murphy shared.
"More people come through the stores that day than any other day."
Murphy & Co. features a variety of gifts for people of all ages. Murphy shared that while each business is unique to the downtown area, she said all of the businesses support one another.
"Shopping local keeps us all in business and that helps Decatur grow and the downtown grow."
A portion of East Prairie Street and Merchant Street will be closed during the Christmas Walk on Dec. 7. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be music and treats around downtown at different stores and businesses. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.