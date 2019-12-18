DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Schlarman Academy in Danville had $3,000 raised for it when Courtesy Motors held the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative.
For everyone who test drove a new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid Minivan, money was donated to the school.
"The Courtesy Motors enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community. We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it," said Eric Johnson, Midwest Business Center Regional Director. "On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students."
All test drive participants were also automatically enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA US LLC Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner's choice of an FCA US LLC vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.