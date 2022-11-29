DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Since 2015, local organizations and non-profits in Decatur have gathered at First United Methodist Church for Giving Tuesday.
Jennifer Horton-Motter, the founder of the event, said she came up with the idea in the middle of the night while nursing her newborn. Horton-Motter saw negativity on social media and wanted people to take that energy and put it towards local organizations and non-profits making a difference.
"Our non-profits are really good at not duplicating services within our community and this is just an opportunity to have some face-to-face time where they can share what they are doing, what they are working on, and trade ideas with each other."
Organizations like Child 1st Center, Macon County CASA, Boys & Girls Club, Northeast Community Fund, Catholic Charities, and the Salvation Army were a part of Tuesday's event.
"When you get this many agencies in a room, you are reminded of what we are all doing for our community and what we can do when donations on Giving Tuesday, or anytime, help us do," said Kyle Karsten, Director of Development for the Salvation Army.
Catholic Charities relies on community support and donations to help fulfill its mission. It has churches and supporters helping with Faith in Action and Meals on Wheels.
"We had our food delivery boxes as well as donations at the beginning of the pandemic, but those have kind-of waned a bit, so we are paying for those solely out of what we raise," said Kara McCroskey, Faith in Action Coordinator for Catholic Charities.
For people who weren't able to make it to First United Methodist Church on Giving Tuesday, the church will keep a website open for people to make online donations. The church said 100% of the donations will go toward local nonprofits and organizations.
