LITERBERRY, Ill. (WAND) - As Morgan County prepares to celebrate its 200th birthday, a small church in Literberry is celebrating the return of a church relic.
Liter Baptist Church was founded in 1868 in Literberry. Eddie Braner joined the congregation as a child and said the first church was destroyed in a fire. The congregation rebuilt, but that building was destroyed in a deadly tornado that tore through the county.
The church, despite setbacks, was rebuilt once again. One of the key features inside was the stained glass window.
"When I was preaching in the old building, the altar was at the north end, so I would look up and I would see the top part of the window," shared Pastor Bill Edwards.
The sanctuary stood for more than 100 years. It wasn't until 2013 that the building's age began to show and repairs needed to be done.
"It got a lot of water in the basement and there was mold," shared Lee Scribner, a member since 1948. "We checked into getting it fixed and we couldn't repair it. It was just too far gone."
The congregation made the tough decision to leave the 100-year-old building and move services into the fellowship hall next door. Pastor Edwards, who joined in 2000, told WAND News it wasn't an easy decision to leave the building behind.
"There was excitement about doing something different," he shared. "Yet, there was a sad part about the old church and the tradition would be gone."
The church was torn down, but members of the congregation made an effort to save the stained glass window.
"It took several men to take it out," said Scribner. "Jacksonville Stained Glass stored it."
It wasn't until several years later the church decided to restore the window and bring it to the fellowship hall they had been in since the old church was torn down.
"It was over $19,000 to redo it," said Eddie Braner.
At Christmas 2022, the congregation was surprised when they walked in for service to see the window had been installed above the altar inside the fellowship's hall.
"You just feel God wrapping his arms around you," described Braner, who joined Liter Baptist as a child.
To members of the congregation, the window, in a way, is a piece of Morgan County history because of its long history in the community.
"I think it's an important part of our history and it's something that needs to be with us," said Pastor Edwards.
The church will hold an ice cream social on March 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Liter Baptist Church is located on Walnut Street. The church said the ice cream social is open to the public. It is a free will offering.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
