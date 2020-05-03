ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A small northern Illinois church held a Sunday service with dozens ofpeople, defying Gov. Pritzker's Stay-At-Home order.
Pritzker's extension of the order, which took place on Friday May 1, allows worship limited to groups of 10, along with social distancing measures.
According to WREX-TV, around 100 people attended the Beloved Church of Lena Sunday.
Officials in the church filed a lawsuit against Pritzker's order saying it violates First Amendment rights to free religious practice.
Worshipers stayed six feet away from each other, unless with their families.
The church also provided hand sanitizer and masks, according to Thomas Ciesielka, a spokesman for the Thomas More Society, which represents the church in court.
“We’re not stopping you from praying. We’re not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners,” said Pritzker. “What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer.”
