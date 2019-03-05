GRANDVIEW, WV (WAND) - A church in West Virginia burnt to the ground, but all of the Bibles survived.
Firefighters were called to Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia for a fire so hot they had to back out at one point.
When they went through the wreckage, the Coal City Fire Department noticed something extraordinary.
“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single Bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!” the department wrote.
The Facebook post, which went viral, shows photos of a pile of about a dozen intact Bibles surrounded by the rubble.
“Though the odds were against us, God was not,” the firefighters added. No firefighters were injured in the operation. The cause of the fire is still unclear.