URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - Inflation, for many families it's an everyday battle, and it's even affecting people who never would've thought they needed help.
"What we're seeing now are people who are surprised to be here. That they've never been to a food pantry before, and they're shocked to be here. Sometimes even sad to be here," said Pastor Angela Bradley.
Pastor Angela Bradley at Stones Creek Church says she notices high prices affecting people from all over. By seeing more families come through to the pantry just over the past three months.
"I just served a family today that they said they just can't make ends meet anymore. We just can't do it, and so families are forced to come to places like ours, and we're just happy to be able to serve them during these times. Some families are embarrassed that they need help at this time, but I don't think anyone needs to be embarrassed. It's just the times that we're going through right now," said Pastor Bradley.
Families shared their stories as they came through the line, one dad says he's struggling to make ends meet.
"...struggling to make ends meet, with the prices of groceries. So, what they do give you here, it really helps, it definitely helps."
While some of the food is donated to the church, they buy a large portion of it. And they're starting to feel the effects.
"Even for us sometimes the prices rise. So, we're trying to feed like most people are trying to feed their families. We're trying to feed 200 families or 150 families," said Pastor Bradley.
But the volunteers say it's all worth it.
"Everyone is so appreciative, they're always saying thank you and have a good day, and it's a nice feeling," said volunteer, Sheryl Johnson.
"I'll tell you a secret, the secret is, we don't turn people away," said Pastor Bradley."
If you're interested in signing up or for more information about the food pantry, you can visit the Stone Creek Food Pantry's Facebook page or website. Pastor Angela Bradley also mentions the need for volunteers. You can find more information on their website as well.
