CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Gun violence continues to cause harm across the nation. Just in 2022, over nine thousand deaths were caused by gun violence, and 269 mass shootings have already occurred -- according to the gun violence archive.
Members of the community are stepping in to say enough is enough, and resolve the epidemic of gun violence.
"It's one thing to know about the violence, it's another thing to be impacted and hear from that. The second thing is a space of healing and repent. As people of faith would say listen, we need to heal we are a broken country. We got people shooting up old folks in supermarkets, people shooting up babies, a coup d'état January 6th. Like we are a broken community," said Reverend Terrance Thomas.
The Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity hosted a community prayer service against violence. With a goal to heal our community and younger generations.
"It's about just a show of strength that the community cares. So, we have a church full of people who care about the future of this community, care about the youth that are involved in the gun violence and want to see a better place," said Deb Feinen.
The service mentioned the need for peace and love, reminding younger generations violence isn't the answer.
"Do not lose your hope, you are still beautiful, you are still wonderful. And three, this is not the way, this is not the way. To the folks shooting up churches and schools, I know you're angry, I know you were given a promise about society that has not come true. But violence is the way to resolve it," said Reverend Thomas.
