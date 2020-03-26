CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Members of Crossroads Apostolic Ministries were exposed to COVID-19 after two confirmed cases in Christian County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Christian County. The second patient was in a local hospital, but has since been transferred to receive care in Springfield.
Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said attendees of the Crossroads Apostolic Ministries in Taylorville have potentially been exposed to an individual who tested positive.
Both cases in Christian County are connected, according to an investigation conducted by the department.
All those who attended the specific service have been notified and at home and monitoring their symptoms. They say less than 50 people were exposed. The exposure happened before Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Crossroads said they want to reassure the community that they have followed orders and requests placed on them during this time.
They have temporarily suspended all services, followed all quarantine guidelines and performed necessary cleanings at their facility to ensure the safety of the congregation and community. Crossroads appreciates your prayers and support as those affected continue to recover.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday there are two pending tests and two positive tests in Christian County. A total of 17 tests were negative. In Montgomery County there are no positive tests and 18 tests still pending.
If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have come into contact with someone with flu-like symptoms, do not go immediately to a hospital or clinic. Instead, call your medical provider for instructions. This will limit the number of people who are exposed COVID-19 if you are positive.