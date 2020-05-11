SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A local church paid it forward to those who are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.
New Life Church Sullivan paid for first responders and health care workers' gas on Monday morning. The church said they have a pay-it-forward fund to help people in the community who have come down on hard times.
"We have used that fund for food, bill that people need help with, hotel rooms," said Executive Pastor Elizabeth Dolan.
It was a plan in the making. Dolan said it was one of those projects they have come up with to help people during the current health pandemic.
"You think about people who give every day of their life to help us when we are in our worst or our sickest moments, and right now a lot of them are overwhelmed, and some of them are even struggling."
Dolan said now is the time to focus on the good happening in the community, and while some are on hard times, this is a chance to get out and help those who need it most.
"We have kind of had our brakes pumped by everything going on, and it's caused us to stop and think what's actually important in our lives, being family and our faith and our community."
The church has COVID-19 resources available. There are ways to give back to their pay-it-forward fund and ways to request for help.
New Life Church also has a way to virtually connect with a pastor if there is a moment or need to talk with someone. To learn more about this, click here.
