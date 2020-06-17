CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Assembly of God is set to have service on Sunday after a fire destroyed their building.
Pastor Nick Blacklidge said the past 24 hours had been a emotional ride, but with much discussion from leaders within the church they plan to hold service outside under a tent Sunday morning.
"It's a tough loss - I don't want to pretend like it's not. you almost mourn that, but to have people kind of shoulder to shoulder with you in that is uplifting during a difficult time."
A pile of rubble is in the place of where the church used to stand. The Clinton Fire Department got the call at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone spotted smoke in the area near the church.
"We had smoke coming from all of the eves all of around the building plus a little bit out of the top of the chapel," said Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Hoke
Chief Hoke said they used 60,000 gallons of water to help extinguish the flames. At one point a bulldozer was ordered to come clear the breezeway the connected the church with the gymnasium.
"If it wasn't for that quick decision, this entire building could have been considered a total loss."
Assembly of God members were at the church on Wednesday morning talking with one another about the next steps to take. Pastor Blacklidge said they plan to hold service outside under a tent on Sunday.
"It may look rough but God does amazing things out of terrible circumstances," said Pastor Blacklidge
The church wanted to thank the community for the their generosity over the past day. If someone wants to help donations can be made by clicking here.
