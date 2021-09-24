LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND) - Passion Community Church opens corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, September 25.
Passion Community Church purchased 62-acre Camp Warren back in November of 2020. At the time, the church was mobile.
Church members talked and developed an idea to plant a pumpkin patch and have a corn maze. Shane Davis, pastor, said there was a lot of work put into getting the maze and everything ready.
"They (church members) researched and thought this would be an awesome way to get people, especially families," he shared.
There are 2 mazes for people to go through. Once should take about 45 minutes and the smaller one should take 15 to 25 minutes. The church will also have pumpkins available for purchase.
Pumpkins range from $1-$5. The corn maze $5 (13+) $3 (4-12 yrs old) Free (3&under).
The corn maze and pumpkin patch is open Saturday 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm.
