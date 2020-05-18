URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Church Street closure in Urbana will be extended by three weeks.
This means traffic between North Orchard Street and North Coler Avenue will remain closed until June 15 for work at Carle Hospital MRI done by A&R Services.
Church Street will be open to the digestive health entrance.
No thru traffic will be permitted on Church Street between North Orchard Street and North Coler Avenue during the project.
There will be a marked detour route to North Orchard Street to Fairview Avenue to North Coler Avenue.
